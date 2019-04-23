Culver’s #Farming Fridays on Social Media Returns

Back for its fourth consecutive year, Culver’s #FarmingFridays return April 26, 2019. Created in 2016, the social media series profiles influential people who are passionate about educating others about agricultural.

The influencers will share their stories on Culver’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat accounts. Different folks that represent and work in agriculture will participate in April, June, August, September and October. A Culver’s spokesperson says the restaurant chain “feels it’s important to celebrate and support the hard work that goes into providing our country with food.”

#FarmingFridays is part of Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project, which supports agricultural education programs. To date, Culver’s and its guests have donated over $2 million to agricultural education efforts, such as the National FFA Organization. Find the dates and list of influences who will participate at www.culvers.com.