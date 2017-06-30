Curtis native honors college mentor with scholarship memorial fund

Curtis, Neb._ The influence that a small town teacher made decades ago on a small town boy will benefit three Nebraska college students this fall and more in the future.

A new scholarship has been established through the University of Nebraska Foundation by Carol and George Garlick of Richland, Washington, for students to attend the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

The Glenn Jurgens Memorial Scholarship funded by the Garlicks has been awarded to Rylee Ehmke of Avoca, Nathan Lashley of Curtis, and Katharine Schudel of North Loup.

Ehmke is a transfer student and Lashley and Schudel are returning students in their second year of studies at NCTA. Each will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The Garlicks announced the three recipients this week, formalizing their long-held commitment to assist Nebraska youth who attend the institution known nationally for its programs in agriculture and veterinary technology.

“Carol and I are pleased to present our first Glenn Jurgens scholarships to Rylee, Nathan and Katharine,” said George Garlick, Ph.D.

A native of Curtis, George Garlick, attended high school at the campus institution which at that time was the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture, a regional boarding school. While taking classes, he was counseled by an observant teacher, Glenn Jurgens.

Jurgens, a much-admired math teacher, student council advisor and community leader in Curtis for nearly five decades, initially taught at UNSA and Medicine Valley Public high schools, followed by becoming a faculty member at the University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture (UNSTA) and then NCTA. He retired in 1986, and died in 2014 at the age of 92.

Jurgens saw promise in Garlick, of a local farming family, and encouraged him to continue his studies by connecting Garlick with a work-study scholarship at Hastings College. Garlick later received his doctorate in electrical engineering and solid state physics at Iowa State University, moved to Washington and is president of Garlick Enterprises Inc. Still, he annually returns to his roots in Frontier County.

Throughout the decades, the Garlicks have returned to visit family and friends in Southwest Nebraska, and have been integral supporters to NCTA and the community of Curtis, said Jon Schroeder, a Curtis attorney and longtime family friend.

“The partnership the Garlicks share with the people of Curtis, and the commitment they make to the college and education programs across the board, is unparalleled,” Schroeder said.

The Glenn Jurgens Memorial Scholarship Committee was formed in 2016 with Dr. Garlick, Schroeder and Pam Jurgens, the honoree’s daughter. The initial gift was planned for two scholarships. However, upon seeing the need and applicants this Spring, the Garlicks increased the endowment to $53,000 and provided three scholarships this first year.

2017 Glenn Jurgens Memorial Scholarship recipients

Rylee Ehmke is a 2016 graduate of Syracuse High School who is transferring from Southeast Community College in Lincoln to major at NCTA in animal science and minor in agribusiness.

“I chose NCTA because I was really impressed with the campus and how motivated the students seem to be,” she said. Her interests are in livestock production and management.

Nathan Lashley, a 2016 graduate of Medicine Valley Public Schools, is a second-year student in livestock management with a minor in agribusiness.

He has served on the NCTA Livestock Judging Team and enjoys exhibiting livestock in competitions. Nathan is the son of Ted and Renee Lashley of Curtis.

Katharine Schudel of North Loup graduated in 2016 from the Double Tree Academy, a home school. Katharine is the daughter of Michael and Yolanda Schudel.

She is an animal science major, member of the NCTA Livestock Judging Team and active with Collegiate Cattlemen. Her goal is to own and manage her own herd of cattle with superior genetics.

The students will receive $500 awards per semester for 2017-2018. Recipients must maintain a 3.0 grade point average, and may be eligible for a second scholarship next year if they continue to attend NCTA.

“I appreciate the generosity of Dr. and Mrs. Garlick in establishing this scholarship honoring Glenn Jurgens,” said Ron Rosati, NCTA dean. “This award will assist NCTA students in their pursuit of a quality and affordable education here at NCTA, and further incentivize them to commit themselves to their academic success.

“May the ideals and attributes of Mr. Jurgens continue through the dedicated faculty and staff we have at NCTA. Our students are industrious, talented individuals who will serve Nebraska agriculture well into the future.”

Garlick’s travels, presentations and business throughout the U.S. have solidified his belief in the role that the two-year technical agriculture provides to Nebraska and national educational opportunities, he said.

“I believe it is difficult for the citizens of Frontier County to fully realize the national importance and impact they are making to the future of Nebraska and our nation as a whole,” Garlick noted.

“The level of mutual support of the leadership of NCTA and the University of Nebraska, together with engaged local citizens, is at the highest level I have ever experienced in all my relations with other universities and communities elsewhere in our nation,” he noted.

Additional information about NCTA and its academic programs is available at ncta.unl.edu or by calling 1-800-3CURTIS.