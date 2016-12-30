Custer County Foundation raises over $122,000 at 12th Annual Gala & Auction

The Custer County Foundation held its 12th Annual Gala & Auction on Saturday, December 10th at the One Box Convention Center in Broken Bow. By raising over $122,000, the evening was deemed a success! The Foundation sincerely appreciates the generosity of the many businesses and individuals throughout Custer County. THANK YOU for making it possible to have a successful event!

The theme this year was “Unlock the Magic of the Season.” Magician Jerod Cernousek from Holdrege entertained the guests in attendance by performing magic tricks tableside and on stage.

As guests arrived they had the opportunity to purchase keys for $10 each. After all keys were sold guests tried to unlock one of three gift boxes containing cash prizes donated by Muddy Creek Ag ($250), Arrow Aviation, Inc. ($500), and the Custer County Foundation Board of Directors ($1,000). Dave Belina won the $250, Peg Keller won the $500, and Kent Leibhart unlocked the gift box containing $1,000.

Other highlights of the evening included the ever popular “Heads or Tails” game. For $10/bead necklace guests had the opportunity to win $500 cash by simply choosing either “heads” or “tails” at the toss of a coin. Kathy Eberle beat out the competition and was the lucky winner of the $500.

Karen Smith was the lucky winner of the beautiful vintage dancing diamond 14k white gold necklace donated by Sargent Irrigation Company.

The evening would not have been complete without the drawing for the Polaris Ranger Side by Side sponsored by Ag-Land ATV and Custer County Foundation Ag Boosters. And the winner was… Cindy Duncan of Broken Bow!

Proceeds from the evening will be incorporated into the funds of the Foundation and returned to Custer County in the form of grants for charitable organizations and scholarships for non-traditional students.

The Custer County Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit, tax exempt organization that was created in 1991 to promote charitable giving for the good of the communities of Custer County. The steady growth of the Foundation is driven by donors’ generosity, ideas and beliefs that the Custer County Foundation can make a difference in the lives of the people who live and work in Custer County. The Foundation exists because of people who have a desire to give back to the community where they lived, prospered, worked and played.