Custer County pursuit ends with vehicle rollover and two arrests

Broken Bow, Ne. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that started on Thursday at approximately 2:00 a.m. after a Broken Bow Police Officer attempted to make a traffic stop. Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott says in a news release that the vehicle, a maroon colored Chevrolet Equinox, continued traveling away from the officer at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit continued west out of Broken Bow to Anselmo and then came back to Broken Bow. The driver of the car, Jessie Shafter, attempted to turn into Sylvester’s parking lot and hit a cub and the car rolled over. The occupants of the vehicle then took off on foot and were apprehended shortly after the accident at about 2:52 a.m.

28 year old Jessie Shafer of Lincoln has been charged with Driving under Suspension, Felony Flight to Avoid Arrest, Assault on a Peace Officer, Willful Reckless Driver, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Shafer also has two outstanding warrants from Lancaster County for Driving Under Suspension and Shoplifting.

26 year old Amy Grant, also of Lincoln, has been charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both women are being housed in the Custer County Jail.

The Broken Bow Police Department was assisted in the pusuit by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.