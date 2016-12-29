Custer County rancher Bob Smith passed away

Custer County rancher and Past Nebraska Grange President Bob Smith has passed away. He was 85. Smith was born at Elwood and eventually moved to the Broken Bow area where he began ranching with his father. He was also very active in many community and agricultural organizations including the Grange, Custer County Board, Extension, Fire, Farm Services and County Fair. He also served on the Nebraska Rural Radio Association Board of Directors from 1991 to 2003. He was elected President of the Nebraska State Grange in 1980 and served till 1988. Smith spent the last 10 years in a care facility in Kearney after suffering a disabling head injury in an accident while working with livestock. He is survived by his wife Margaret and five children. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday January 4, 2016 at 2:00 PM at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow.

Nebraska Farmers Union President John Hansen described Smith as “a world class story teller. He used his keen sense of humor and insight into the ways of the world powered by his unique powers of speech and description to leave listeners oftentimes laughing until they cried. Agree or disagree with his stand on the issues of the day, it was next to impossible not to like and respect Bob Smith.”

