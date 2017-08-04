Custer County to dedicate new historical markers

The Custer County Historical Society will dedicate two new Nebraska Historical Markers on Saturday, August 5.

These markers, in addition to the 530+ across the state, tell the sometimes forgotten stories of Nebraska’s history that are worth knowing.

The first ceremony will be at 10:00 AM for the MITCHELL AND KETCHUM HOMESTEADS MARKER located six and one-half miles east of Westerville on Nebraska Highway 70 at Road 459. The marker tells the 1878 story of a deadly showdown between settlers and cattlemen. The homesteads of Luther Mitchell and Ami Ketchum were located a mile south of the marker. Join us for more of the story, refreshments

and the dedication.

The second ceremony will be at 3:00 PM for the ETNA MARKER located nineteen and one half miles south of Arnold near the intersection of Highway 47 and Drive 780. The historical community of Etna had a Post Office, general store, school and a telephone company. The public is encouraged to attend for refreshments, Etna stories, and the dedication.

Organizers are grateful to the Nebraska State Historical Society, members of the Custer County Historical Society and for the generosity of marker fund donors.

Custer County Historical Society, 445 South 9 th Avenue, Broken Bow, Nebraska 68822