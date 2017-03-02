Custer County woman sentenced in death of child in her care

Today in Custer County, Brittney Pryce was sentenced to 30 to 40 years on a 1B Felony, Child Abuse resulting in Death. Pryce is responsible for the November 22, 2013 death of 21-month-old Noah Pryce while he was in her care. The official report listed the cause of death as blunt force head trauma and ruled the death a homicide. The death was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Broken Bow Police Department.

Assistant Attorneys General Bill Tangeman and Mike Guinan prosecuted the case. AGO Child Abuse Investigator Kerry Crosby and Victim Assistant Patricia Sattler were supportive of the preparation and trial.