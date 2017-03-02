class="post-template-default single single-post postid-219545 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Custer County woman sentenced in death of child in her care

BY Ne Attn Gen's Office | March 2, 2017
Courtesy/ Custer County Sheriff's office. Brittney Pryce.

Today in Custer County, Brittney Pryce was sentenced to 30 to 40 years on a 1B Felony, Child Abuse resulting in Death.  Pryce is responsible for the November 22, 2013 death of 21-month-old Noah Pryce while he was in her care. The official report listed the cause of death as blunt force head trauma and ruled the death a homicide. The death was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Broken Bow Police Department.

Assistant Attorneys General Bill Tangeman and Mike Guinan prosecuted the case. AGO Child Abuse Investigator Kerry Crosby and Victim Assistant Patricia Sattler were supportive of the preparation and trial.

 

 

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
