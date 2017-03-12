Customers favorably rank NPPD’s reputation, trust, service

Columbus, Neb. – More than 1,500 retail customers and 26 wholesale utility leaders who participated in a recent reputation survey believe their energy supplier, the Nebraska Public Power District, is reputable and trustworthy.

Ninety-five percent of residential, community leaders, commercial and industrial customers surveyed ranked NPPD’s reputation, trust and service as either “excellent” or “good.”

Retail customers rated NPPD’s reputation and trust both at 95 percent and NPPD’s service at 96 percent.

General managers of utilities that purchase electricity from NPPD ranked NPPD’s reputation, trust and service at 93, 79 and 93 percent, respectively.

The survey was conducted by MSR Group out of Omaha, and the results were shared with NPPD’s Board of Directors at its March meeting in Columbus, Neb.

“We wanted a third-party to conduct this survey to get an objective assessment,” said Customer and Corporate Services Vice President Ken Curry. “It’s gratifying to learn our customers recognize NPPD’s dedication to providing reliable, sustainable and low-cost energy while also delivering outstanding customer service.”

The survey covered a variety of reputation categories from NPPD’s reputation on environmental stewardship to its financial performance and energy innovation.

“NPPD has brought eight of 20 wind farms to the state and we generate electricity for Nebraska customers that is at least 60 percent emission-free,” continued Curry. “We are transitioning from coal to hydrogen at one of our Sheldon Station units near Hallam, which also reflects our commitment to economic development. We have launched three community solar projects within the past year. Our retail rates have remained stable the past four years and NPPD’s rates for all customer classes are among lowest in the country.

“The vast majority of our wholesale customers signed 20-year contracts with us in 2015, and, in working together, we demonstrate the value of the public power business model which offers Nebraskans local control, affordable service, and community support,” said Curry. “The survey results confirm our customers understand why and how we are trying to make great energy for Nebraska’s ‘good life’.

MSR also surveyed employees, retirees and the news media. Overall, NPPD ranked favorably, by all survey participants. NPPD plans to incorporate the survey instrument as part of its strategic plan and annual performance metric review.