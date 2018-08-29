DAD announces adult and inaugural youth Leadership classes

Dawson County – Members of the Adult Leadership Dawson County Class #16 and the inaugural class of Youth Leadership Dawson County have been announced. The new youth program is modeled after the long standing adult program and is designed for high school juniors.
The Leadership Dawson County program is a personal development program designed to motivate participants to develop and enhance the quality of their leadership ability in addressing pertinent community needs. The adult and youth class will each be required to select, organize and participate in a community service project to graduate.
Participants soon will begin their leadership training by attending monthly education sessions. Topics of the day sessions include: Education, Health and Human Services, Art, Culture and Recreation, Business, Industry and Media and State Government Day to be held in Lincoln. Adults will meet the first Wednesday while the youth will meet the second Wednesday of each month from September to May.
Adult members who have committed to the Leadership Dawson County program are:
Jamion Aden, Cozad Community Hospital
Brooke Barber, Cozad Community Hospital
Kristen Bennett, Cozad Community Hospital
Zach Blessin, Homestead Bank
Deb Egenberger, Gothenburg Community Development Office
Lindsay Erickson, Security First Bank
Scott Foster, KRVN
Chelsea Gengenbach, Dawson Public Power District
Gladys Godinez, Center for Rural Affairs
Sandy Jobman, First State Bank
Andrew Knust, Gothenburg Health
Kathy Lemmer, Cozad Community Health
Elissa Martin, Mary Kay
Sarah Neben, Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce
Stephanie Novoa, Dawson Area Development
Laura Rody, Cozad Development Corp & Scroggin Farms
Teresa Schneider, Gothenburg Public Schools
Millard Schryer, Nebraska Plastics
Ty Schurr, Gothenburg State Bank
Jennifer Shubert, Great Western Bank
Brooke Stevens, First State Bank
Karen Thompson, Lexington Public Library
Colten Venteicher, Bacon & Vinton
Garrett Vetter, Gothenburg Health
Students of Youth Leadership Dawson County Class #1 and their sponsors are:
Cozad High School students selected:
Bryaunna Everett, Security First Bank
Meghan Phaby, Cozad Development Corporation
Gothenburg High School students selected:
Weston Jinks, 1st State Bank
Savannah Peterson, Gothenburg State Bank
Bryce Ryker, Gothenburg Improvement Company
Lexington High School students selected:
Maritza Calmo-Martin, First United Methodist Church
Cameron Gibbons, Great Western Bank
Austyn Stewart, Lexington Chamber of Commerce Business Education Committee
Celia Wightman, Lexington Community Economic Development
Eli Young, Lexington Regional Health Center