DAD announces adult and inaugural youth Leadership classes

Dawson County – Members of the Adult Leadership Dawson County Class #16 and the inaugural class of Youth Leadership Dawson County have been announced. The new youth program is modeled after the long standing adult program and is designed for high school juniors.

The Leadership Dawson County program is a personal development program designed to motivate participants to develop and enhance the quality of their leadership ability in addressing pertinent community needs. The adult and youth class will each be required to select, organize and participate in a community service project to graduate.

Participants soon will begin their leadership training by attending monthly education sessions. Topics of the day sessions include: Education, Health and Human Services, Art, Culture and Recreation, Business, Industry and Media and State Government Day to be held in Lincoln. Adults will meet the first Wednesday while the youth will meet the second Wednesday of each month from September to May.

Adult members who have committed to the Leadership Dawson County program are:

Jamion Aden, Cozad Community Hospital

Brooke Barber, Cozad Community Hospital

Kristen Bennett, Cozad Community Hospital

Zach Blessin, Homestead Bank

Deb Egenberger, Gothenburg Community Development Office

Lindsay Erickson, Security First Bank

Scott Foster, KRVN

Chelsea Gengenbach, Dawson Public Power District

Gladys Godinez, Center for Rural Affairs

Sandy Jobman, First State Bank

Andrew Knust, Gothenburg Health

Kathy Lemmer, Cozad Community Health

Elissa Martin, Mary Kay

Sarah Neben, Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce

Stephanie Novoa, Dawson Area Development

Laura Rody, Cozad Development Corp & Scroggin Farms

Teresa Schneider, Gothenburg Public Schools

Millard Schryer, Nebraska Plastics

Ty Schurr, Gothenburg State Bank

Jennifer Shubert, Great Western Bank

Brooke Stevens, First State Bank

Karen Thompson, Lexington Public Library

Colten Venteicher, Bacon & Vinton

Garrett Vetter, Gothenburg Health

Students of Youth Leadership Dawson County Class #1 and their sponsors are:

Cozad High School students selected:

Bryaunna Everett, Security First Bank

Meghan Phaby, Cozad Development Corporation

Gothenburg High School students selected:

Weston Jinks, 1st State Bank

Savannah Peterson, Gothenburg State Bank

Bryce Ryker, Gothenburg Improvement Company

Lexington High School students selected:

Maritza Calmo-Martin, First United Methodist Church

Cameron Gibbons, Great Western Bank

Austyn Stewart, Lexington Chamber of Commerce Business Education Committee

Celia Wightman, Lexington Community Economic Development

Eli Young, Lexington Regional Health Center