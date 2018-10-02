Damaged roof vents could lead to ventilation issues this fall

Lincoln, Neb., Oct. 2, 2018 — As outdoor temperatures begin to drop, families will soon be turning their heating equipment on to stay warm at home. And local residents should be aware that summer storms can cause damage to some roof vents. Damaged vents can create a safety hazard due to the lack of proper ventilation for furnace equipment. To avoid serious safety issues, homeowners should have roof vents inspected by a certified heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) specialist.

The Black Hills Energy wants their customers to consider an annual ventilation and heating inspection to ensure that your equipment is running properly and efficiently.

The natural gas utility also recommends that customers install and regularly inspect carbon monoxide detectors. Detectors may offer an early warning of carbon monoxide, a colorless and odorless byproduct of the incomplete burning of fuels including wood, gasoline, charcoal and natural gas.

Signs of a potential carbon monoxide exposure can include, slight headache, nausea and fatigue. Other indicators in the home could include, soot buildup on or near a fireplace or furnace chimney or excessive moisture on windows and walls. If you think carbon monoxide is present, leave the premises immediately and call 911 or the Black Hills Energy emergency service line, 800-694-8989, from a nearby location.