Wilber dance instructor gets 12-14 years for teen girl sex assaults

BY Associated Press | June 27, 2017
WILBER, Neb. (AP) _ A southeast Nebraska dance instructor has been imprisoned for sexually assaulting two teenage girls.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Vinson Jenkins was given 12 to 14 years during his sentencing Monday in Saline County District Court in Wilber. He’d pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual assault.

Authorities say one of the 14-year-olds said Jenkins sexually assaulted her April 25, 2016, in the basement of his Crete home. The other girl told a Crete officer that Jenkins repeatedly sexually assaulted her from August through December 2015 at the Dynamic Dance Company studio.

