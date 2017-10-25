Dangerous Chemicals Found in Illegal Dumping Incident Near Aurora

AURORA, Neb. – A case of illegal dumping in Hamilton County has sent one Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy to the hospital.

Early Wednesday morning the deputy came across the illegal dumping on County Road T between Roads 10 and 11, southeast of Aurora. The dumping consisted of herbicide and pesticide chemicals known for causing serious illness and even death.

The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality, the Aurora Fire Department, and Nebraska State Patrol responded to the scene.

No further details about the incident or the deputy’s condition have been made available.

The road has been closed and it is recommended to avoid the area. If you have any information about this incident contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 402-694-6936.