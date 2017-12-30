class="post-template-default single single-post postid-281158 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills through New Year’s Day | KRVN Radio

BY KRVN News | December 30, 2017
Courtesy/National Weather Service, Hastings, Nebraska

Hastings, Ne. — Cold arctic air dipping further south than usual has prompted forecasters to warn of dangerously cold conditions through the weekend and through the first day of the New Year. Expected temperatures in some locations could dip to near records not seen in more than 130 years.

National Weather Service meteorologists at Hastings predict less than an inch of snow possible north of I-80 Saturday night.

The bitter cold will only get colder through Sunday, with high temperatures struggling to reach zero on Sunday. The coldest Wind Chill Values will be New Year’s Eve from midnight through the morning of New Year’s Day. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Saturday night through Monday, with some areas becoming a Wind Chill Warning Sunday night.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
