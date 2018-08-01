Dannebrog man died of injuries from Grand Island crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Police say an 85-year-old Dannebrog man has died from injuries received in a Grand Island car crash earlier this week.

Television station KSNB says the crash happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday at a busy Grand Island intersection.

Police say Robert Robertson was driving a car that collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 30 and Webb Road. Officials believe Robertson had a medical condition that factored into the crash.

Robertson was taken to a hospital, where he later died.