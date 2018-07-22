Danny Woodhead keynote speaker for Nebraska Children’s Home Society celebration

Kearney, Neb. (July 20, 2018) – Nebraska Children’s Home Society (NCHS) will celebrate its 125th anniversary on Saturday, August 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Younes Conference Center, 416 Talmadge Road in Kearney, Nebraska.

The event, “Children First for 125 Years,” celebrates a quasquicentennial of services to the children and families of Nebraska. During the celebratory event, awards will be presented to individuals supporting the NCHS mission “to provide safe and loving to children of all ages.

The event’s keynote speaker, Danny Woodhead, will speak about the “The Power of Family.” Woodhead spent 10 seasons as a running back in the NFL starting for four teams, most recently the Baltimore Ravens. This followed a record-breaking football career at Chadron State College where he received the Harlon Hill Trophy as the NCAA Division II Football Player of the Year in 2006 and 2007. Danny and his wife, Stacia, have four children, are North Platte natives, and are advocates for Nebraska’s families and children.

Russ Batenhorst, news anchor for KSNB Local4, will serve as master of ceremonies for the event.

The event begins with a social hour and silent auction benefiting NCHS. The dinner and program begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $70 per person, $125 for a pair of tickets couple and $751.25 per table of 8.

To purchase tickets or sponsor this event, please call (402) 898-7753 or visit www.nchs.org.