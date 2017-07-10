David City principal hospitalized after lake accident

GRAND ISLAND – David City principal Chad Fuller is recovering from a lake accident that currently has him paralyzed. According to the Nebraska USA Wrestling Facebook page, he underwent surgery in Grand Island Sunday and was breathing on his own with just a little help with a ventilator. Today they will put in a trach and feeding tube. It can be removed if Fuller can expand his diaphragm and breathe on his own. Fuller did shrug his shoulders Sunday so he has feeling from top of head to shoulders, but is currently paralyzed from the neck down. He was involved in a lake accident in St Paul over the weekend and was transported to Grand Island St Francis hospital. Fuller suffered a broken neck yesterday and has gone through several surgeries. He’s a former Syracuse head coach and current middle/high school assistant principal at David City.

Need prayers for my brother Chad. He was in a lake accident and broke his neck. Please keep him in your thoughts, he is a fighter! — Rusty Fuller (@RfullerFootball) July 9, 2017