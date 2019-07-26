Dawes County Authorities identify three family members killed in plane crash

Dawes County authorities say three family members died as a result of this week’s plane crash near Chadron.

Coroner Vance Haug Friday identified those who died in the accident as 25-year-old Duncan Brown, of Forestville, California, Damon Brown, 61, and Sarah Brown, 68, both of Sebastopol, California.

The twin-engine Beechcraft Baron registered to Damon and Sarah Brown crashed about 1/2 mile north of the Chadron Municipal Airport at approximately 2:46 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

According to FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro, the plane’s flight had started in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, destined for Chadron, and FAA records say it crashed on approach to the airport.

Haug says investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board remain on the scene, examining the crash site, wreckage and other data to determine the cause of the accident.