Dawson Co 4-H’ers compete in District 4-H Speech Contest

Sixteen 4-H’ers from Dawson County were among 55 contestants who competed in the 2019 West Central District 4-H Public Speaking Contest held Saturday, April 27, in North Platte, according to Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension Educator.

In the Junior division (10 years of age and younger), Intermediate Division (11 to 13 years of age), and Senior Division (14 to 18 years of age), speakers were required to prepare an original speech on an aspect relating to their 4-H experience. In the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Radio Public Service Announcement (PSA) divisions, 4-H’ers were required to write a 60-second radio spot promoting 4-H. 4-H’ers who competed in the Radio PSA division could also compete in the speech divisions. The top speakers in the Senior speech and PSA divisions will represent the district at the State 4-H Speaking Contest held during the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The contest is sponsored by the Nebraska Rural Radio Network.

Individual results and ribbon placings for the Dawson County participants include:

In the senior division, purple ribbons went to Helene Keiser of Gothenburg with her speech titled “Big Green Deal”; Abbie Owens of Lexington, with her speech titled “Face Time”; and Emma Peterson of Gothenburg, with her speech titled “Life’s Lessons”. Helene, Abbie and Emma were three of the top three individuals of the senior division and received medals. They will represent the district at the State 4-H Speaking Contest.

In the intermediate division, blue ribbons went to Avery Salomon of Gothenburg with her speech titled “The Arrow that Pointed at 4-H Shooting Sports”; Parker Walahoski of Overton with his speech titled “Being on Target”; and Jacie Wolfinger of Lexington with her speech titled “The Grasslands of Nebraska”.

In the junior division, blue ribbons went to Sophia Burns of Cozad with her speech titled “Fabulous 4-H Flop”; Carson Reiman of Cozad with his speech titled “Butterflies and Racing Hearts”; Paige Walahoski of Overton with her speech titled “Herefords, Hampshires and Unicorns”.

In the senior PSA division, a purple ribbon went to Abbie Owens of Lexington with her PSA titled “Incredibly Inspired”. Blue ribbon went to Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington with her PSA titled “Rule Yourself: Rule the World!” Abbie was one of two individuals to receive a senior PSA medal. Her PSA will represent the district at the State 4-H Speaking Contest.

In the intermediate PSA division, blue ribbons went to Emma Luther of Overton with her PSA titled “A Definition for Success” and Sydni Ringenberg of Lexington with her PSA titled “There’s Plenty to do in 4-H”.

In the junior PSA division, purple ribbons went to Jaden Hunke of Lexington with her PSA titled “4-H Inspires Kids to Do” and Brooklyn Reiman of Cozad with her PSA titled “Join the Fun with 4-H”. A blue ribbon went to Sophia Burns of Cozad with her PSA titled “All the Buzz”. Jaden and Brooklyn were the two individuals of the junior division to receive medals.