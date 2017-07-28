class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250473 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Dawson Co. pursuit leads to search, subjects still at large

BY Dave Schroeder | July 28, 2017
RRN/ A pursuit ended about 6 miles southwest of Sumner Thursday afternoon July 27, 2017, with two occupants fleeing into a cornfield.

Law enforcement called off a search early Friday moring in northeastern Dawson County for two occupants of a vehicle that led Nebraska State Patrol troopers on a pursuit. According to the State Patrol, a stolen vehicle was discovered going eastbound in Interstate 80 near the Lexington interchange around 1:24pm Thursday. The driver refused to pull over and the pursuit began. It turned off at the Overton interchange and traveled northbound, mostly on rural roads. The vehicle became disabled around 6 miles southwest of Sumner and the two occupants fled into a cornfield.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, a service dog and the State Patrol’s Air Wing joined the search. At one point in the evening, the suspects had gone into a residence. When the owner of the property called 9-1-1, they fled out the back door. Law enforcement attempted to set-up a perimeter around the house area but, the suspects still eluded them. The search was called off around 4:47am Friday morning.

RRN/ Law enforcement focused on the cornfield on the left side of the road in searching for two occupants of a stolen vehicle that led Nebraska State Patrol troopers on a pursuit Thursday afternoon July 27, 2017.
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
