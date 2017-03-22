Dawson County 4-H’ers Compete in Speech Contest

Eighteen (18) Dawson County 4-H members participated in the 4-H Public Speaking Contest Monday, March 20, at the Dawson County Extension Office in Lexington, according to Andrea Nisley, UN-L Extension Educator.

A radio, courtesy of county sponsor KRVN, was presented to the high individual in each of the three speech divisions. All 4-H’ers received $10 for participating in the speech contest, courtesy of Dawson County Bankers. State sponsor, Radio Station KRVN, provided county ribbons for all contestants.

Radio winners in the speech competition were Jaden Hunke, junior division; Malinda Lo, intermediate division; and Savannah Peterson, senior division. A $5.00 bill courtesy of the Dawson County 4-H Foundation was presented to Spencer Walahoski for his high individual PSA Category.

Representing Dawson County at Regional Public Speaking Contest in April will be Jaden Hunke, Greta Rickertsen and Parker Walahoski in the junior division; Helene Keiser, Abbie Owens and Emma Peterson in the intermediate division; Savannah Peterson in the senior division and Abbie Owens and Spencer Walahoski in the Intermediate PSA category.

Alternates to the Regional Public Speaking contest are Lexi Johnson, first alternate, and Jaelin Wolfinger, second alternate, in the junior division; and Spencer Walahoski, first alternate, and Greg Treffer, second alternate, in the intermediate division.

Purple ribbon winners in the junior division were Jaden Hunke (L) “Just Add a Pinch of Imagination”; Lexi Johnson (G) “Dudley”; Greta Rickertsen (L) “A Bucket Calf Named Roosevelt” and Parker Walahoski (O) “Happy Camping”.

Blue ribbon winners in the junior division was Jaelin Wolfinger (L) “The Race to Get Beef to Your Plate”.

Red ribbon winner in the junior division was Jacob Lans (L) “Can You Build It? Yes I Can”.

Purple ribbon winners in the intermediate division were Helene Keiser (G) “Sidelined: But Still In The Game”; Malindo Lo (L) “Digital Photography Captures My Attention”; Abbie Owens (L) “Peanut Farmers, Pilots, Performers and Professors”; Emma Peterson (G) “Unique Red – Unique Green”; Greg Treffer (C) “Apples and Pies”; Sarah Treffer (C) “Chips”; and Spencer Walahoski (O) “4-H Grown”.

Blue ribbon winners in the intermediate division were Jordan Lans (L) “High Flyer”; Saidi Ringenberg (L) “Indoor Herb Gardens – I Can Hardly Contain Myself!”; and Sydni Ringenberg (L) “4-H Bakes Me Happy”; and Jacie Wolfinger (L) “The Supply and Demand of Beef”.

Purple ribbon winners in the senior division was Savannah Peterson (G) “Antibiotics”.

Purple ribbon winner in the PSA division were Abbie Owens (L) “Proud to be 4-H Grown” and Spencer Walahoski (O) “4-H Grown”.

Judges for the 4-H Public Speaking Contest were Elaine Redfern and Miranda Stoll, Joe Gangwish and Beth Rogers.

Emcee was Karla Herrarte (L).

CITY CODES

L = Lexington

C = Cozad

G = Gothenburg

O = Overton