Dawson County Deputy Awarded for His Actions During Fatality Accident South of Cozad | KRVN Radio

Dawson County Deputy Awarded for His Actions During Fatality Accident South of Cozad

BY KRVN News | August 9, 2019
Courtesy/Left - Sheriff Ken Moody, Right - Deputy Aaron Pelzer

Lexington, NE – The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office awarded Deputy Aaron Pelzer for his actions and bravery while assisting a fatality accident on July 10, 2019 south of Cozad.

Sheriff Ken Moody expressed how Deputy Pelzer went above the call of duty.

Deputy Pelzer made quick action to help two women in a flooded ditch 10 miles south of Cozad when their vehicle hit flood water crossing the road and flipped, landing upside down in the flood water. 

The 26-year-old female passenger was able to escape, but her mother, 46-year-old Shelly Masoner, of Eustis was trapped inside the 2006 Chevy Sedan. 

With Deputy Pelzer’s quick thinking and bravery, he was able to remove Masoner from the flipped, flood-water-filled vehicle, where her and her daughter were transported to Cozad Community Hospital, but the 46-year-old driver died later. 

Deputy Pelzer was commemorated for his bravery in a tragic situation. 

 

