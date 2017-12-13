Dawson County Deputy honored for apprehension of “AK-47 bandit” suspect

In the early morning of June 20, 2017 Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Byrne was on patrol when he was advised of an incident several hours earlier in Kansas where a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper had been shot at by an unknown suspect and fled in a stolen pickup. Knowing it happened near the northwest Kansas community of Goodland, Deputy Byrne thought that by setting south of Lexington along Highway 283 there was a chance he could intercept the vehicle if it came that way. Indeed he noticed a vehicle coming from the south that had similarities to the description and saw it turn into Kirk’s Nebraskaland truck stop just south of Lexington. As the driver went inside the building, Dep. Byrne obtained further confirmation on the suspect vehicle and called for back-up.

Dep. Byrne said he took a position and waited for his partner to arrive on scene. Knowing what he had previously done, Dep. Byrne said they wanted to make sure that the suspect “didn’t have access to any of the weapons that we did in fact find in the vehicle or get in the vehicle and flee from us, then create a bigger incident than we needed to. So it was just good to successfully apprehend him without further incident.”

The Kansas shooting suspect was later identified as a suspect in bank robberies in five states, including Nebraska City, Nebraska. Up until the time of his arrest, Richard Gathercole was just known to authorities as the “AK-47 bandit” for the bank robbery suspect’s penchant for using such a weapon in those robberies.

Dep. Byrne said it was just good teamwork between Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol who also assisted them in taking down Gathercole. He expressed personal satisfaction in knowing that they arrested a person suspected of shooting at one of their “brothers in blue down in Kansas.” But, then later finding out he was a suspect in several other high profile cases made the arrest even more significant.

On Monday December 11, 2017, in front of his peers with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Gary Reiber presented Dep. Byrne with a Sheriff’s Office plaque that said “In recognition and appreciation for your outstanding service and attention to detail on June 20, 2017.”

Both of Dep. Byrne’s parents are law enforcement officers in Buffalo County so he had an interest in a law enforcement career “from the beginning.” His mother is a Sergeant in the Buffalo County Jail and his father is a Sergeant with the Kearney Police Department. He joined the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office a little more than 4.5 years ago, the first two working in the jail before transferring as a certified road deputy.

Gathercole is being held in a Colorado federal prison while his charges are pending.

Original KRVN Radio news story June 20, 2017:

A man suspected of shooting at a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Monday evening was apprehended at a Lexington, Nebraska truck stop early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened along Interstate 70 around 6:00pm near Goodland, Kansas as the trooper attempted to stop a vehicle. Around 12:40am Tuesday, a Dawson County Sheriff’s deputy observed a green, 2005 Ford pickup driving northbound on Highway 283 as it pulled into the Kirk’s Nebraskaland truck stop. Sheriff Gary Reiber said it had a Kansas license plate and the driver matched a description of a subject involved in an incident with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Sheriff Reiber says another officer arrived at the truck stop and placed the subject on the ground and took him into custody. Two Ruger 9mm guns and a Bersa .380 automatic gun were recovered in the vehicle. He was later identified as 39-year-old Richard Gathercole of San Jocinto, CA.