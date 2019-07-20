Dawson County Fair — Fair Person of the Year

Leadership of the Dawson County Fair Board
2019-2020 Dawson County Fair board.
Scott Russman of Farnam current President
Pat Yeutter of Eustis current Vice-President
Gary Rohde of Eddyville current Treasurer
MJ Hart of Cozad current Secretary
Doug Rohde of Sumner, director
Rick Benjamin of Lexington, director
New board members
Mike Johnson of Gothenburg
Logan Vonderschmidt of Lexington
Jason Schneider of Cozad
Bruce Treffer, Dawson County Educator
Dawson County Commissioner Representative Butch Hagan
Courtesy/KRVN/93.1 River Host Adam Smith presents Pioneer Farm Family & Dawson County Fair Board Awards & Recognition.
Dawson County Fair — In 1998, this person was asked to take a seat on the Dawson County Fair Board. 20-plus years later, 13 of those as the Dawson County Fair Board president and 2 as vice president, this individual has very much earned this award.
Not only has he been active on the Dawson County Fair Board but was a 4-H leader for 12 years, an active member of the American Lutheran Church, member of the Farnam Lions Club.
Scott Russman held the position as President of the Dawson County
Cattlemen for 2 years as well as served on the Cattlemen’s Board for 6 years.
As a member of the Dawson County Fair Board Scott has implemented that all 4-H exhibitors receive a free carnival armband and two free passes to events during the fair; Scott also was instrumental in organizing the “Brand Board” in the Stevens arena as well as the Show Pen Sponsorship signs.
Scott has always believed that 4-H is the most important part of the
Dawson County Fair and he loves to visit with all the fair goers to learn what works and what need improvement.
We present Scott Russman with this beautiful trophy congratulating him on 20 years at the Dawson County Fair and for the Fair Person of the year!