(VIDEO) Dawson County Hero Flight sendoff

Lexington, NE. — The Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles was the gathering place Wednesday for 24 veterans and escorts who left on the third Dawson County Hero Flight to Washington, D.C. to see the war memorials and Arlington National Cemetery. Following a sendoff noon lunch, and 1 p.m. program, the veterans and escorts boarded a bus for Omaha shortly after 2 p.m.

U.S. Air Force veteran Pete Seberger

Pete Seberger of Cozad is one of the veterans making the trip. Seberger spent 21 years in the Air Force from November of 1962 to December of 1983. Seberger piloted B-52’s on combat missions over Guam & Vietnam.

Seberger says, “I spent eight months in Guam in 1965, during which we flew the first 27 raids…then later, two other periods of time in which I accumulated a total of over 147 combat missions over Vietnam. But the closest I ever got was 32,000 feet to Vietnam, because when you’re dropping that many bombs…you better be pretty well above them.”

Upon his return, Seberger was a flight instructor and flew at least 200 hours per year until the end of his tour of duty.

Seberger took a trip to Washington, D.C. in 1989 with his son-in-law and saw the Vietnam Wall, the Smithsonian and the Korean War Memorial, when it was under construction, but none of the other memorials. Seberg says he’s really looking forward to seeing those again and all the other memorials.

Seberger has another reason for wanting to visit the war memorials. He says, “Last month, March 15th, I buried my old boss in Rapid City, (South Dakota), he was a War II veteran and he had 35 missions over Germany in 1944, late ’44, as a B-17 co-pilot and he talked about it as long as I knew him. The memories of being in combat stick with you and I’d like to kind of, maybe, honor the people whose names are on the wall, mine isn’t there — thank God. But there are a lot of friends who are.”

U.S. Army veteran Art Hawkinson

Art Hawkinson of Stratton is another veteran making the trip as part of the Dawson County Hero Flight crew that left Lexington Wednesday for the nation’s capitol. Hawkinson recounted his military service in what some call “The Forgotten War”…

“I was in Korea in ’52 & ’53…I was with the signal corps of the 40th Divisionm and I was in Heartbreak Ridge…can’t think of them all right now…we were in the head of the front line, between the two front lines…and we set up communications back to the main office.”

Hawkinson told us he was in Washington, D.C. several years ago and saw some of the monuments, but not the Vietnam Wall or the Korean War Memorial. Hawkinson listed those as two memorials he would like to see on the Dawson County Hero Flight.

Of the trip, Hawkinson says, “I’m glad to be able to go… I need an escort to help me get around, but I’m glad to get the opportunity to go.” Hawkinson expects some memories will come back when he sees the war memorials, “Yes they will…probably some I really don’t want to see, but it will be interesting.”