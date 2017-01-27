Dawson County Looking into First Private Solar Array

LEXINGTON – Dawson County’s first private solar array passed through the Dawson County Planning Commision on Tuesday and now awaits passage by the Dawson County Commissioners.

If passed, the 300 kilowatt solar array will be placed in a field three miles west and one mile north of Cozad on land owned by MSS Enterprises, LLC of Holdrege. The contractor for the array will be Interconnection Systems of Central City. That company’s president is Wayne Williams.

“The array will take up about 3 acres,” Williams said. “We usually figure about 100 kw per acre.”

Negotiations have already taken place with the Dawson Public Power to allow for the new construction and new power source.

Willams said that 300 kw, while not the largest array they put in, is still significant.

“10 kw can power a house,” Williams said.

Williams said that the array and its equipment is guaranteed for 20 years and he said at that time it should still be at 80% efficiency.

Interconnection Systems has built several solar arrays in Custer County. Some twice the size of Dawson County’s first foray into solar power.

Williams said the tax benefits for landowners is one of the main reasons solar is being considered.

“For now, tax rebates are still available, but in a few years they maybe gone,” Williams said, “so, landowners need to really consider it. They also need to remember that solar is reliable. The sun usually shines.”

County Commissioners will meet on Feb. 15 to decide on construction of this first array in Dawson County.