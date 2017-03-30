Dawson County pursuit Monday evening

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old Gothenburg man Monday evening following a pursuit. It apparently started on Highway 30 as a deputy clocked a pickup at 95mph. Sheriff Gary Reiber says the deputy turned around and it took several miles to catch up to the vehicle. The deputy attempted a traffic stop but, the pickup failed to yield to the lights and sirens. It turned onto a county road and continued to travel at high rates of speed and then proceeded through a residential area on the western edge of Cozad. The pickup was eventually stopped about 4 miles north of Cozad. The driver, Drew Fasse, was arrested on initial charges of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, reckless driving, open container of alcohol and minor in possession of alcohol.