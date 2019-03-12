Dawson County traffic stop yields 10 pounds of marijuana and two arrests

Cozad, Neb. — A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on Monday arrested two Iowa residents and confiscated about 10 pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. The trooper stopped an eastbound 2016 Buick Lacrosse for speeding two miles west of Cozad. While contacting the two subjects through the open, front passenger side window, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana from inside. The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle, locating approximately 10 pounds of high grade marijuana in vacuum sealed, 1 pound packages, which were found inside a large garbage bag located in the trunk of the vehicle.

Both subjects were arrested and transported to the Nebraska State Patrol office in Lexington where they were interviewed by the trooper and two State Patrol Investigators.

The owner of the vehicle was identified as 57 year old Rita J. Mullen of DeWitt, Iowa. Her son, and front seat passenger, was identified as 21 year old Reed M. Mullen, also of DeWitt.

The two were taken to the Dawson County Jail in Lexington where they were lodged on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana more than one pound and no drug tax stamp.

Rita J. Mullen and her son Reed M. Mullen were arraigned Tuesday morning in Dawson County Court where their bond was set at $20,000, 10% each. Their preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 21st at 8:30 a.m.