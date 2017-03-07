Dawson PPD rate increase scheduled for April

Lexington, Neb. –Dawson Public Power District customers will see an average three percent increase on their May electric statements. The new rates will go into effect with April usage.

“Our goal is to make sure we provide safe, reliable and affordable power,” Dawson PPD General Manager Gwen Kautz said. “We believe the scrutiny and changes we’ve put in place are sufficient to keep the impact to a minimum.”

Customers on the General Service Rate who use on average 1,000 kilowatt hours per billing period can expect to see their bills increase $3.80 during the summer and $3.50 in the winter. This estimate includes the distribution charge, which will increase one dollar to $28 per month. The A-Rate is used for homes, farms, stock wells and general use electric customers who do not use electricity as their primary source of heating.

Customers on the A-SH General Service Electric Heat rate who use on average 2,000 kilowatt hours per billing period can expect to see their bills increase $6.60 during the summer and $3.20 in the winter. This estimate also includes the distribution charge, which will increase one dollar to $30 per month. The A-SH Rate is used for customers who have 10 kilowatts or more of permanently installed electric heating such as baseboard heaters, an electric furnace or an electric heat pump.

“At the December board meeting, Dawson PPD board members reviewed the 2017 budget including our cash reserves and health insurance costs,” said Dawson PPD General Manager Gwen Kautz. “The directors felt that they could not ask customers for a rate increase without asking staff for cuts to the 2017 budget.”

Approximately $1.5 million was cut from the original 2017 budget. Distribution system improvement projects were evaluated and prioritized, and some were rescheduled to a later date.

As a not-for-profit utility, Dawson PPD uses bonds to finance large-scale improvements to its distribution system and ensure safe and reliable service. Dawson PPD previously used its cash reserves to pay for these expenses. By increasing its cash reserves, the District will qualify for better bond rates in the future.

In addition, Dawson PPD’s health insurance premiums rose 16 percent in 2017.

Rate information is available for customer review by visiting the Lexington, Kearney and North Platte offices, by calling 308-324-2386 or800-752-8305, or visiting www.dawsonpower.com. Additional information is available via Dawson PPD’s monthly customer newsletter, its website and social media.

Dawson Public Power District is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves south central Nebraska along the Platte River Valley. Organized in 1937, Dawson PPD provides service to more than 23,000 electric meters and maintains over 5,800 miles of power lines. The district’s 5,000 square miles territory includes all of the rural areas in Dawson and Buffalo Counties, approximately two-thirds of Gosper County, a third of Lincoln County and parts of Custer, Sherman and Frontier Counties. Dawson PPD also serves several villages including Hershey, Maxwell, Brady, Farnam, Eustis, Elwood, Eddyville, Smithfield, Overton, Sumner, Miller, Riverdale, Amherst, Odessa and Pleasanton. To learn more, visit www.DawsonPower.com.