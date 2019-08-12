MONDAY: 7:50 a.m. We currently have 59 outage calls in the log, waiting to be restored. Major areas affected are rural Cozad and the area west of Kearney. There have been a total of 260 outage reports logged since the thunderstorms rolled through last night and early this morning.
Dawson Public Power dealing with outages in Cozad area
RRN/ Dawson Public Power District lineman. By Paul Pack/KRVN.
