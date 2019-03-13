(Update) Dawson Public Power District reports outages

(Update) — Power was disconnected in the KEARNEY – Cottonmill area so lineworkers may safely access the transformer. Dawson Public Power District is working with the Buffalo County Highway Department to divert water away from the equipment. Other power outages are scattered throughout Dawson PPD’s service territory and crews have been dispatched.

A transformer in the KEARNEY – Cottonmill area is flooded. DPPD requests if you encounter flooded electrical equipment, please stay away and call to report it: 308-324-2386 or 800-752-8305.