(Update) Dawson Public Power District reports outages

BY DPPD | March 13, 2019
Courtesy/Dawson Public Power District Facebook page.

(Update) —  Power was disconnected in the KEARNEY – Cottonmill area so lineworkers may safely access the transformer. Dawson Public Power District is working with the Buffalo County Highway Department to divert water away from the equipment. Other power outages are scattered throughout Dawson PPD’s service territory and crews have been dispatched.

A transformer in the KEARNEY – Cottonmill area is flooded.  DPPD requests if you encounter flooded electrical equipment, please stay away and call to report it: 308-324-2386 or 800-752-8305.

