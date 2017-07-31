Day at the Range set Aug. 19 at Platte River State Park

ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) _ A Day at the Range has been scheduled next month at Platte River State Park in eastern Nebraska.

The Aug. 19 event is being hosted by the Big Game Conservation Association. Visitors will receive a token for free shooting at the range.

Activities will include archery, pellet gun, rifle, tomahawk and slingshot. Youth must be at least 8 years old to shoot rifles. A park entry permit is required.

The park sits on the west bank of the Platte River southeast of Ashland and can be reached by taking Exit 426 north off Interstate 80.