class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250901 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Day at the Range set Aug. 19 at Platte River State Park | KRVN Radio

Day at the Range set Aug. 19 at Platte River State Park

BY Associated Press | July 31, 2017
Home News Regional News
Day at the Range set Aug. 19 at Platte River State Park

ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) _ A Day at the Range has been scheduled next month at Platte River State Park in eastern Nebraska.

The Aug. 19 event is being hosted by the Big Game Conservation Association. Visitors will receive a token for free shooting at the range.

Activities will include archery, pellet gun, rifle, tomahawk and slingshot. Youth must be at least 8 years old to shoot rifles. A park entry permit is required.

The park sits on the west bank of the Platte River southeast of Ashland and can be reached by taking Exit 426 north off Interstate 80.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments