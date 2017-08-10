class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253024 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Day care owner pleads not guilty in wandering-kids case

BY Associated Press | August 10, 2017
KEARNEY, Neb.  — A November trial has been scheduled for a Kearney day care owner who had been caring for four children who police say were found walking unsupervised along a busy street a mile away.

Court records say 41-year-old Meredith Spencer filed written pleas of not guilty Wednesday to four counts of misdemeanor child abuse and neglect. Her trial is set to begin Nov. 6.

Prosecutors say someone called police July 13 after spotting the children: an 8-year-old, a 6-year-old and two 5-year-olds. Police say the kids were unharmed.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
