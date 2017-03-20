Daylight Savings Time Under Scrutiny

WASHINGTON DC – Last week, Nebraskans along with most Americans observed daylight savings time. Many people have complained about losing an hour of sleep, and expressed their dislike for the time change. However, there appears to be some support growing to end daylight savings time.

In the Nebraska, Legislature Sen. Lydia Brasch from Bancroft listed a number of health issues associated with the time change in her bill to eliminate it. Now, Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry has weighed in saying it might be time for a change.

“During the spring, not only do we lose an hour of sleep, but also our productivity suffers,” Fortenberry said. “Economists estimate a total annual United States productivity loss of between $434 million and $2 billion. These disruptions come in many forms, some more deadly than others. One study demonstrated that the one-hour change from DST could cause disruptions in sleep patterns that “persist for up to five days after each time shift.” A university review of hospital data found that the rate of heart attacks increased by 25% the Monday after Daylight Saving Time. Another study found an 8% increase in traffic accidents on the Monday after the “spring forward” time change.”

Fortenberry said that maybe it is time to eliminate the Daylight Savings Time (DST) because there seems to be few benefits.

“It feels like DST is an attempt to get ‘extra daylight’ without understanding the complex collateral effects of an often-unquestioned American tradition,” Fortenberry said. “With all these negatives, and with so few empirically provable benefits, why do we continue with Daylight Saving Time? It seems unnatural.” Perhaps the question seems trivial at a time of more pressing national debates like healthcare, but maybe it is time to eliminate Daylight Saving Time.”

It is yet to be seen if anything will happen, however, there does seem to be some legitimate support to at least take a look at this tradition.