DC Clerk says 480 early vote ballots requested

Dawson County Courthouse — In person voter registration for the Nov. 6 General Election continues through Friday, Oct. 26. Secretary of State John Gale says on Oct. 26, all county election offices will be open until 6 p.m. local time. Oct. 26 is also the final day that a voter may request an early voting ballot be mailed to their home. Secretary Gale says more than 129,000 registered voters have requested to vote early by mail or in person.

County Clerk/Election Commissioner Karla Zlatkovsky says 480 early voting ballots have been requested in Dawson County. A full-slate of statewide races await voters along with Initiative 427 which proposes expansion of Medicaid eligibility. Zlatkovsky points out that she has pamphlets in her office, in Spanish and English, explaining Initiative 427.

In local races, Cozad Mayor Nancy Meyer is seeking re-election but faces a challenge from Marcus Kloepping.

Several county officials are running unopposed including District 2 Commissioner Bill Stewart, District 3 Commissioner Dennis Rickertsen, County Assessor John Moore, County Attorney Liz Waterman, County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky, Clerk of the District Court Becky Boryca , Register of Deeds Dian Lauby, County Sheriff nominee Ken Moody, County Surveyor Mark Streit and County Treasurer nominee Vickie Clements.

Registered voters who wish to vote early may find the early voting form at: http://www.sos.ne.gov/elec/ele_forms.html