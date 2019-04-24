DEA and Partners Host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Saturday, April 27

OMAHA, Neb., – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its national, tribal and

community partners will host the 17th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Saturday, April 27,

from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at more 6,000 sites nationwide, including 46 locations in Nebraska. To date, 31

counties in Nebraska will host drop-off locations where individuals can dispose of expired, unused and

unwanted prescription medications. This service is free and anonymous, however DEA cannot accept

liquids, needles or other sharp objects.

Every year, America is losing more than 70,000 people to drug overdose deaths. This is equivalent to

approximately three NCAA College World Series sellout crowds at TD Ameritrade Park, or more than

two-thirds the capacity of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. In 2017, an estimated 3.2 million Americans

age 12 or older reported misusing prescription pain relievers within the last month, making

prescription opioids the second most abused drug after marijuana in the United States. The majority of

prescription drug abusers say they get their drugs free from friends and family, including from the

home medicine cabinet.

“In Nebraska, 523 people died of opioid overdose between 2014 and 2017,” DEA Omaha Division

Special Agent in Charge Richard Salter Jr., said. “These were mothers, fathers, children, friends and

neighbors in our communities who didn’t need to die. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a

way in which members of our communities can do their part to prevent the next overdose death by

cleaning out their cabinets and those of their loves ones and getting rid of unused, unwanted and

expired medications that have the potential for abuse.”

Now in its ninth year, the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day initiative continues to remove

high amounts of opioids and other medicines from homes, where they are vulnerable to misuse, theft or

abuse by family members and visitors, including children and teens. Since the first National

Prescription Drug Take Back Day held in 2010, DEA has collected nearly 11 million pounds of

medications.

To locate a DEA Take Back site, visit www.DEATakeBack.com or call 1-800-882-9539.