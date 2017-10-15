Deadline for Grant Applications Fast Approaching

(Custer County, NE) The deadline to submit grant applications to the Custer County Foundation is October 31, 2017.

The goal of the Custer County Foundation is to improve the quality of life in the Custer County area by supporting the needs of the communities. Any nonprofit organization that falls under the guidelines of the Foundation’s grant policy can apply for a grant from

the Foundation. Funds are usually granted in the areas of civic, culture, health, education, environment and social services.

Grant applications are accepted throughout the year and will be considered at the end of two closing dates. The next deadline coming up is October 31 st .

Applications may be downloaded from the Custer County Foundation website: www.custercountyfoundation.org, then click on the Grants heading. Or stop by the Foundation office located at 403 South 9 th Avenue in Broken Bow (the former Security State Bank building).

Applications may be dropped off at the Foundation office during regular office hours, which are Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. or sent via the U.S. mail. Applications need to be postmarked by October 31, 2017.

To contact the Foundation, call 308-872- 2232 or email custerfoundation@msn.com.