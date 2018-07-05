Deadlines approach for general election candidates and voters

Lincoln, Neb. — Secretary of State John Gale reminds Nebraskans that important dates are approaching that impact candidates and voters.

The first of those dates, July 8th, signals the start of the early voting process. Voters who wish to cast a ballot by mail can submit their request to their local county election official beginning on that day. Early voting ballots will be mailed to registrants who have made a request starting on October 1st.

July 16th is the last day for any current office holders to file for races not previously on the primary ballot. Those races include: public power district board members (grossing less than $40 million dollars annually), reclamation districts, educational service unit board members, county weed boards, township officers, village board of trustees and Class II schools.

August 1st is the deadline for new candidates to file for office in those same races as well. That’s also the last day that judges can file for retention of office.

Not all races require filing a form with the Accountability and Disclosure Commission. To see which races require a form, as well as the associated filing fees, candidates can get more information here: http://www.sos.ne.gov/elec/2018/candidate-filing-forms.html.