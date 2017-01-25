Deadly Weekend Brings Renewed Call for Travel Safety

JANUARY 25, 2017 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — A deadly weekend on Nebraska roadways has the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Department of Roads, and their highway safety partners urging motorists to do their part to reduce serious injury and fatality crashes through voluntary compliance with all traffic safety laws.

Five people were killed in four separate crashes Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22. The crashes occurred in Lancaster, Chase, and Hall Counties. Of the five motor vehicle occupants killed, one was wearing a seat belt.

“It’s been a deadly year so far on our roads, and many of those deaths could have possibly been prevented by buckling up,” said Field Services Major Mike Gaudreault. “Wearing a seat belt correctly increases your odds of surviving a crash by up to 50%. Please wear seat belts every trip, every time. It’s especially important now, with the latest winter storm causing hazardous driving conditions across a large part of Nebraska.”

Additionally, Fred Zwonechek, Nebraska Highway Safety Administrator, said “Driving requires your full attention, especially in winter conditions, because situations can occur that will require a quick decision and reaction for the safety of you, your passengers, and others on the roadway.”

Less than thirty days into 2017, 18 people have died on Nebraska roads, an increase of 7 fatalities as compared to this time a year ago. Of the 18 fatalities in 2017, 16 were vehicle occupants, with 14 (87%) unbelted. Two of the fatalities were pedestrians.

Travelers are reminded to obey the posted speed limits, pay extra attention when driving in winter conditions, wear seat belts, and never drive impaired or distracted.