Deadly weekend on Nebraska roads brings reminders | KRVN Radio

Deadly weekend on Nebraska roads brings reminders

BY Nebraska State Patrol | June 13, 2017
RRN/Trooper Amanda Hunt near the Lexington I-80 Interchange

(LINCOLN, NEB.) — From Thursday, June 8, through Sunday, June 11, eight drivers lost their lives on Nebraska roads. The deadly period is bringing reminders for drivers to help maintain safe roads.

The accidents ranged from west of Ogallala to Omaha. There were multi-vehicle crashes, single-car crashes  and a collision of two motorcycles.

“There’s no clear link between all of these crashes, but the number of recent fatalities underscores the  importance of safe driving,” said Colonel Brad Rice, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “The best  way to make Nebraska roadways safe is for all motorists to voluntarily comply with traffic safety laws, wear
seat belts, and avoid distracted driving.”

So far in 2017, there have been 86 fatalities on Nebraska roads. That figure is six fewer than the average from  the last five years through June 11 (92).

For additional tips on safe driving, visit  http://www.roads.nebraska.gov/safety/driving  on the Nebraska Department of Roads website.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
