Deadly weekend on Nebraska roads brings reminders

(LINCOLN, NEB.) — From Thursday, June 8, through Sunday, June 11, eight drivers lost their lives on Nebraska roads. The deadly period is bringing reminders for drivers to help maintain safe roads.

The accidents ranged from west of Ogallala to Omaha. There were multi-vehicle crashes, single-car crashes and a collision of two motorcycles.

“There’s no clear link between all of these crashes, but the number of recent fatalities underscores the importance of safe driving,” said Colonel Brad Rice, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “The best way to make Nebraska roadways safe is for all motorists to voluntarily comply with traffic safety laws, wear

seat belts, and avoid distracted driving.”

So far in 2017, there have been 86 fatalities on Nebraska roads. That figure is six fewer than the average from the last five years through June 11 (92).

For additional tips on safe driving, visit http://www.roads.nebraska.gov/safety/driving on the Nebraska Department of Roads website.