The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Dawson County Attorney’s Office is investigating a death. Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Hudson says deputies were called to a rural area south of Cozad around 6:17pm Wednesday evening on a report of a possible suicide attempt.

Upon arrival, 60-year-old Kirk D. Rimpley of rural Cozad, was transported to Cozad Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The cause of death is still being determined.