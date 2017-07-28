Death investigation underway along Kearney hike-bike trail

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250542 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Dave Schroeder | July 28, 2017
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation following the discovery of a body in a tent along a hike-bike trail on the southern part of Kearney. Few details are known except that the deceased is a male according to Cap. Bob Anderson. The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has requested an autopsy.

Cap. Anderson says it appears the campsite had been in place for some time and it is not known how long the body had been at the scene before being discovered around 8:00pm Thursday evening. The Kearney Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

