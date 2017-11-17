class="post-template-default single single-post postid-272821 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Death penalty hearing for Anthony Garcia pushed to March | KRVN Radio

Death penalty hearing for Anthony Garcia pushed to March

BY Associated Press | November 17, 2017
Home News Regional News
Death penalty hearing for Anthony Garcia pushed to March

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A death penalty sentencing hearing has again been delayed for a former doctor convicted of killing four people connected to an Omaha medical school.

A three-judge panel had been set to hold the hearing in the case of Anthony Garcia at the end of this month. On Thursday, a judge pushed the two-day hearing back to March 12 at the request of defense attorneys, who say they need more time to prepare.

The three-judge panel will determine whether Garcia is sentenced to death or to life in prison. He was convicted last year of killing the 11-year-old son and a housekeeper of Creighton University faculty member William Hunter in 2008, and killing pathology doctor Roger Brumback and his wife in 2013.

Prosecutors say Garcia blamed Hunter and Brumback for his 2001 firing from Creighton’s pathology residency program.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments