Death penalty hearing set in Omaha medical school killings

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Hearings are scheduled to begin Wednesday on whether a former doctor should be executed for killing four people connected to an Omaha medical school.

A three-judge panel in Omaha will determine whether Anthony Garcia will be sentenced to death or to life in prison. He was convicted in 2016 of killing the 11-year-old son and a housekeeper of Creighton University faculty member William Hunter in 2008 and killing pathology doctor Roger Brumback and his wife in 2013.

Prosecutors say Garcia blamed Hunter and Brumback for his 2001 firing from Creighton’s pathology residency program.

The jurors who convicted Garcia already found evidence of several aggravating circumstances that could lead to his execution.

The sentence isn’t expected to be announced for at least a month.