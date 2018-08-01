class="post-template-default single single-post postid-326800 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Death penalty sought for Boswell in Loofe slaying

BY Associated Press | August 1, 2018
WILBER, Neb. (AP) _ Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the second of two people accused of killing a Lincoln woman, dismembering her and dumping her remains in southeast Nebraska field.

A prosecutor Wednesday cited the slaying’s “exceptional depravity” in a filing regarding the state’s intentions against 24-year-old Bailey Boswell.

Court records say Boswell and 51-year-old Aubrey Trail are charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors allege Trail strangled Sydney Loofe and Boswell helped Trail cut up Loofe’s body and stuff the remains into trash bags. The remains were found Dec. 4 in Clay County, weeks after Loofe was reported missing.

Prosecutors cited the slaying’s depravity in their death penalty filing against Trail and said he has a substantial history of “serious assaultive or terrorizing criminal activity.”

A trial date hasn’t been scheduled.

