Death under investigation in Phelps County

BY KRVN News | July 12, 2017
Several law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation following the discovery of the remains of a woman in a rural Phelps County cornfield on Tuesday. The identification of the remains is pending according to the Phelps County Attorney’s Office. Other investigating agencies include the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, Phelps County Attorney’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and the regional law enforcement coalition known as S.C.A.L.E.S.(South-Central Area Law Enforcement Services). Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office at 308-995-5692.

