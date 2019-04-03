Debris Removal a Priority for Communities after Nebraska Flooding

LINCOLN, Neb. – One of the first steps to recovery after a disaster is cleaning up debris. Clearing and disposing of appliances, furniture, trees, sand, gravel, building components, vehicles, personal property and other items is vital to getting the community back on its feet.

As local communities coordinate their debris removal process, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provide the following information for residents in the affected areas:

Don’t wait to clean up storm damage. Document damage with photos or videos.

Follow guidance from local officials when placing debris for collection. Separate debris into categories when disposing along the curb: Electronics , such as televisions, computers or phones; Large appliances , such as refrigerators, washers, dryers, stoves or dishwashers. Be sure to seal or secure the doors so that they are not accessible; Hazardous waste , such as oil, batteries, pesticides, paint or cleaning supplies. If you suspect that materials contain lead-based paint, keep them moist or contain materials in plastic bags so that the paint does not become airborne; Vegetative debris , such as tree branches, leaves or plants; Construction debris , such as drywall, lumber, carpet or furniture;



Place debris away from trees, poles or structures including fire hydrants and meters. Remove all water-damaged materials from the home and place curbside for pickup. Debris should not block the roadway.

Residents should follow guidance from local authorities for disposal of debris. FEMA’s Public Assistance Program reimburses state and local agencies for eligible costs of debris removal under the federal disaster declaration for Nebraska. This applies to items that have come into contact with flood water.

For more information, go online to the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality at deq.state.ne.us/.

