DED Announces Open Cycle for New CDBG Category

Emergent Threat Funding will Assist Communities Impacted by Disasters

July 23, 2019 (LINCOLN, NEB.) – The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced a new funding source to assist communities impacted by disasters and/or emergent threats to public health, safety or welfare.

In a direct response to the recent flooding events, DED is now accepting applications for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding under the newly-created Emergent Threat (EM) category.

“CDBG is an agile program that has supported a wide array of community and economic development activities in Nebraska throughout its history,” said DED Director Dave Rippe. “Today, that flexibility has allowed the Department to mobilize a new source of funding to assist our communities in recovering from significant and tragic events.”

Under the EM category, local governments can apply for up to $450,000 to respond to emergent threats to public health, safety or welfare in the wake of disasters such as flooding, fire, tornados or other natural or man-made events. Matching funds are not required.

Eligible activities under the new category include improvements to infrastructure and facilities — e.g., community centers, senior centers, libraries, fire/rescue buildings, tornado safe shelters, street improvements, flood control and drainage improvements, etc. — that have been impacted by a disaster or when an emergent threat to public health, safety or welfare is present.

To the greatest extent feasible, EM funds are to be used as gap financing. Application criteria include the requirement to meet at least one CDBG national objective, including benefit to low- and moderate-income persons, aiding in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight in the affected areas, or urgent need.

Applications for EM funding are currently being accepted through an open cycle. A pre-application is required.

Today’s announcement represents DED’s most recent effort to support communities impacted by flooding in 2019. In April, the agency announced an open cycle for CDBG planning grants focused on disaster recovery. The following month, it made available disaster recovery housing funds through the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Because EM funding is limited, potential applicants are encouraged to submit their applications promptly using the 2019 Emergent Threat Application Guidelines and Form found at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/CDBG/applications.

DED will review EM applications on a quarterly basis as funds remain available. The next quarterly application deadline occurs September 30.

Pre-applications can be submitted at any time to verify eligibility. Having been impacted by a recent flooding event or receiving a disaster declaration is not a threshold requirement for eligibility.

Application guidelines and more information about the CDBG program can be obtained at www.opportunity.nebraska.gov/CDBG or by contacting Steve Charleston, CDBG Program Manager, at 402-471-3757 or steve.charleston@nebraska.gov.