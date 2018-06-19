Dentist sentenced for submitting fraudulent Medicaid bills

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska dentist has been sentenced to 10 months for submitting fraudulent bills to Nebraska and Iowa Medicaid programs.

Authorities say 59-year-old Gregory Garro, of Omaha, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. He was ordered to pay restitution of more than $82,500 to the Nebraska Health and Human Services Department and more than $4,700 to Iowa’s Inspections and Appeals Department.

Garro pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud. He originally was indicted on 24 counts.

Authorities say Garro provided dental services at several nursing homes in Omaha and in Iowa and submitted false claims between Feb. 12, 2013, and Jan. 22, 2016.