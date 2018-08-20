Department says inmate assaulted penitentiary staffer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says an inmate assaulted a staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

The assault occurred a little after 7 p.m. Sunday. The department says the inmate refused the staffer’s request to return to a secure area and then attacked the staffer.

The department says the inmate hit the staffer several times in the face. The staffer later received several stitches to close a lip wound.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.