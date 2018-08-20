Department says inmate assaulted penitentiary staffer

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-330164 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 20, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says an inmate assaulted a staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

The assault occurred a little after 7 p.m. Sunday. The department says the inmate refused the staffer’s request to return to a secure area and then attacked the staffer.

The department says the inmate hit the staffer several times in the face. The staffer later received several stitches to close a lip wound.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.

