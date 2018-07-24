Deputies stop woman for speeding Saturday in Lincoln Co

A Council Bluff’s. IA woman tested Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies resolve early Saturday morning on Interstate 80. Around 1:00am, deputies were advised to watch for a yellow sports car on Interstate 80 traveling west between Brady and Maxwell at a high rate of speed. Deputies located the vehicle and stopped it for traveling over the posted speed limit. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Chauntl Wilson. Ms. Wilson was issued a citation for speeding and allowed to leave. As Ms. Wilson pulled away she accelerated very rapidly, Deputies noticed she again was going over the posted speed limit and checked her speed with radar. Deputies observed Ms. Wilson was traveling 142 miles per hour, westbound on Interstate 80.

Deputies tried to stop Ms. Wilson again, but she refused to pull over. A pursuit began but eventually Ms. Wilson pulled over. She was arrested for Willful Reckless Driving and taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center. While doing an inventory of her car, Deputies discovered user amounts of suspected Marijuana in the vehicle and further charges may be added.